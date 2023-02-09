13 Indians among 21 people detained in Manchester

Thirteen Indians were this morning arrested following a joint operation involving the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC), in Manchester.

According to police, the operation was conducted between 8 a.m. and 11a.m. in Rosedale, Mandeville, in pursuit of persons in breach of immigration and anti-trafficking regulations.

The 13 Indians were discovered in an apartment and taken into custody for overstaying without proper authority.

Commanding officer for the Manchester police, Superintendent Shane McCalla, said investigations, so far, reveal no link to human trafficking.

Meanwhile, two persons of interest and six of their associates were arrested in the Manchester southern community of Cross Keys, in connection with murder, shooting and robberies committed in Clarendon.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

About 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., the police, acting on intelligence, went into the area and arrested the individuals.

The police say investigations are continuing.

-Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.