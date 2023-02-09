134 shot and killed by security forces in 2022

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has reported that fatal shootings by Jamaica's security forces have increased for the third consecutive year since 2019.

Deputy Commissioner of INDECOM Hamish Campbell told journalists at a press conference today that 134 people were shot and killed by the security forces in 2022.

This is a six per cent increase over 2021.

At the same time, the security forces shot and injured 95 people last year.

This represents a 40 per cent increase over 2021.

The cumulative increase in security force shootings over the period 2020 to 2022 is 56 per cent.

Meanwhile, 86 people were shot and killed by the security forces in 2019.

However, when the last 10-year period was examined, the year 2013 was the last year in which more than 200 people were killed by the security forces.

Campbell said there was a slow and fluctuating decline in security force shootings in the last decade.

The oversight body reported that for the three-year period 2020 to 2022, there was a small four per cent reduction over the previous 36-month period dating back to 2017.

Campbell also highlighted an 11 per cent reduction in fatal shooting incidents when examining the four-year periods 2015 to 2018 and 2019 to 2022.

He said the number has been reduced from 517 to 462 for the respective four-year periods.

