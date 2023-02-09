67-y-o electrician murdered in Westmoreland

An elderly electrician was gunned down at a shop in Westmoreland last night.

He is 67-year-old Luton 'Duck Eye' Brown of Old Hope in the parish.

The police say the shooting happened shortly after 8 o'clock.

They reported that Brown was at the shop in the community of Broughton when was approached by an assailant who opened fire, hitting him.

The police were called and the injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The murder is under investigation.

- Albert Ferguson

