Association wants proposed Portmore parish boundaries revised

The Portmore Teachers' Association wants a revision of the boundaries of the proposed 15th parish as well as continuation of the direct election of the mayor of the municipality.

The association's position was disclosed by the Portmore Advisory Council at the monthly general meeting of the Portmore Municipal Council on Wednesday night, where the proposed parish status for Portmore was discussed.

The association is one of the eleven groups in the Portmore Advisory Council.

Donovan Edwards, vice chairman of the council and immediate past president of the Portmore Teachers' Association, said the association is not against parish status for Portmore but wants its concerns addressed.

"The group say they would like to see the boundaries extended to the Hellshire Hills down to the Portland Bight and seacoast areas, and also to take in the industrial belt to include the GraceKennedy establishment around to Lakes Pen and include Wisynco," Edwards said.

"In addition, the teachers are saying that with regards to the direct election of mayor, they don't see the need for a change and they want it to continue because it is a unique concept," he stated.

He said five other groups, the chamber of commerce, the Joint Citizens Association, the Hellshire Leadership Council, the police, and the disabilities association, were still having discussions with their members and will report at a later date.

The Municipal Council in January's general meeting unanimously passed a motion to seek an extension to the time period set by the Ministry of Local Government for the council to provide suggestions before a draft Bill to amend the Counties and Parishes Act of 1867 is tabled in Parliament.

- Ruddy Mathison

