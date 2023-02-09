Be on the lookout for migrant criminals, Clarendon top cop tells residents

Head of the Clarendon Police Superintendent Carlos Russell is urging residents to be on the lookout for migrant criminals.

Russell, speaking at today's monthly meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, made the call against Wednesday's killing of Nesta 'Bigga Crime' Morrison, one of Jamaica's most wanted criminals, by the security forces in Longville Park in the parish.

It is reported that Morrison, who was wanted for a double murder, shooting and arson, had been occupying a rented property in the community.

Russel said this highlighted the need for residents to keep an eye out for criminals who may want to move into their communities.

"I know a lot of these people work in adjoining parishes so sometimes people leave out at 5 a.m. and they're not back until sometimes at 9:00 in the night, so some of them may not know what is happening in their communities. But, we're asking that we unite as a community. Our community groups, our citizens' associations, our neighbourhood watches...we have to make them stronger, and we have to look out for each other. We can't allow criminals to come in our space, and turn our communities upside-down,'' said Russell.

Russell theorised that the geographic and demographic factors of the south eastern Clarendon community could make it susceptible to migrant criminals.

"Longville Park is a big community...over thirty odd thousand people live here, and most of the persons who live there work outside [of the parish.] We also have a lot of persons who are subletting their properties so you will find that persons will infiltrate these communities and commit these crimes because they are always looking for communities like these, so we just have to be very proactive," said Russell, who subsequently implored councillors to encourage residents to work with the police.

Russell's call for residents to be on the lookout for criminals was supported by Haynes division councillor Scean Barnswell who likened the Longville Park community to a dormitory, stating, "People move in and move it."

"These criminals are very brazen. Where he [Bigga Crime] was taken out is just a block away from the Longville Park Police Station. That's how brave they will be. They will come and live right beside you, so it is important for communities, housing schemes in particular, to be aware of who is the person moving next door to you. If you see a new man or a new woman living next door to you, find out who they are, wey dem come from," said Barnswell.

- Olivia Brown

