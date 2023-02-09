Body of abducted Denham Town man found in open lot

The body of 45-year-old Denham Town resident Fitzroy 'Peter' Davidson, who was abducted yesterday, was discovered in an open lot on Spanish Town Road in Kingston on Thursday morning.

The cement factory worker, who relatives described as quiet and hardworking, was reportedly abducted by gunmen on Wednesday evening from his home on Little King Street in the community.

His family launched a search for him after calls to his cell phone went unanswered.

His father, 76-year-old Sylvester Davidson, and a family friend made the discovery.

“It look like dem drag him cause a shorts him have on and yuh can see him leg dem bore up, bore up and him neck to,” his father said.

“It shake mi up, it shake mi up bad man.”

- Sashana Small

