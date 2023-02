Beaches Ocho Rios recently treated the Schools’ Challenge Quiz team from Calabar High School and their coaches to a day filled with fun and excitement in recognition of their feat as the 2022 runner-up champions of the Television Jamaica Schools’ Challenge Quiz competition. Members of the team with their coaches (from left): Demar Barrett (assistant coach), Kemoy Lindsay, Matthew Aiken (captain), Mileek Dilworth, Willando Blair, Tireeq Sutherland, Tobeyan Dreckett, and Devontae Grant (coach).