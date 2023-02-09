Corporate Hands | Cari-Med founders pledge US$1m for National STEM Centre

Founders of the Cari-Med Group, Glen and Marva Christian, present their personal pledge of US$1 million to Dr Asburn Pinnock (right), president of The Mico University College, and Lorraine Jones (second right), secretary of the Jamaica STEM for Growth Foundation. The ‘funds are earmarked for a capital campaign to raise some US$50m for the construction of a national STEM centre. The centre will operate as an outreach facility of The Mico, and facilitate the training of teachers to deliver a STEM curriculum. The announcement was made during the official opening of the Cari-Med Group’s new distribution centre in Bernard Lodge, St Catherine, on January 27.