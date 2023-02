Alando Terrelonge (second right), minister of state in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, and June Spence Jarrett (left), executive director, JADCO, present five desktop computers to Cecil Donald (second left), principal of Guy’s Hill High School. Sharing in the moment are Andre-Hugh Murphy (right), head of department of physical education; and Shayanique Neil and Ajani Murphy, students of Guy’s Hill High School. The handover took place at JADCO’s office on February 1.