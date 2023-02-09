Corporate Hands | Pepsi-Cola Jamaica donates to KC sporting programme

Pepsi-Cola Jamaica, through its brand, Gatorade Jamaica, has committed US$24,000 towards Kingston College’s (KC) 2023 sporting programme. The initiative comprises a facelift to the school’s gymnasium and donation of sports equipment and Gatorade products. Luz Tejada (second left), commercial director of Pepsi-Cola Jamaica, and Michael Vacianna (second right), chairman of the KC school board, cut the ribbon to officially reopen the refurbished North Street gym on January 31. Also participating (from left) are Audley Hewitt, member of the Florida chapter of the Kingston College Old Boys Association (KCOBA); Dave Myrie, KC principal; and Maurice Weir, KCOBA member.