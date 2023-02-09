Fisherman stabbed to death at Farquhar Beach

A fisherman was stabbed to death following an alleged dispute over sugar cane in Farquhar district, Clarendon, on Wednesday, the police say.

Dead is 53-year-old O'Neil Greenswood, also known as Pangola, of said community.

It is reported that about 9:30 p.m., the deceased and another man were at a sports bar along Farquhar Beach when they got into a quarrel.

The deceased, who plants sugar cane was approached by his alleged attacker, who presented $500 and requested some sugar cane. The police say the request was denied, and the man subsequently used a knife to stab Greenswood in the left side of his neck before fleeing the scene on foot.

Greenswood then attempted to chase his alleged attacker, but collapsed along the roadway, some 30 feet from the bar.

The Police were summoned, and Greenswood was found face down in his own blood.

The Police say the community is upset over the incident, and are appealing to the alleged attacker to turn himself in as soon as possible, to prevent a possible act of reprisal.

The parish of Clarendon has recorded 11 murders up to January 29.

- Olivia Brown

