Increased road traffic fines are for safety and not revenue – Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today declared that the new Road Traffic Act, which carries stiffer fines, is not designed as a revenue measure, pushing back at critics.

Addressing a meeting of the National Road Safety Council, Holness stressed that the law is intended to improve road safety and public order.

There has been heightened public outcry against the law after the police disclosed on Tuesday that some 5,533 electronic traffic tickets amounting to over $34.9 million were issued to motorists in the first six days of the new legislation, which took effect on February 1.

The police also disclosed that 401 e-tickets valued at over $2.3 million were paid over the period.

Holness hit out against those who have accused the government of using the law to dig deeper into the pockets of motorists.

“The idea of the high fine is to say to you that 'don't breach'. We're not interested in the money, we're interested in your safety. I think that needs to be said,” Holness underscored.

“The government has no real interest in earning money from bad behaviour, it is there as a penalty to prevent bad behaviour,” he stressed.

The prime minister stated that the increased fines are to drive behaviour change, noting that road crashes and fatalities are serious issues in Jamaica and that government has to act to combat the problem.

“I have taken careful note of this argument being presented that the fines are too high, which is to effectively say that 'we want lower fines so that we can pay them and continue to breach'”.

He noted that many of the measures contained in the law are not new, stressing that the government is focusing on enforcement.

Meanwhile, addressing the issue of corruption, Holness stated that the new road traffic law is not an opportunity for exploitation.

He urged the police to ensure that instances are properly addressed.

“I know that the majority of the members of the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] who are doing enforcing are doing an amazing job. I know that the police have put in place quality control mechanisms… I do know that the leadership of the police is very concerned about complaints of corruption and citizens offering bribes or policemen asking for bribes. This cannot be tolerated because it undermines the confidence of citizens.”

