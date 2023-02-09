Indian couple found guilty of human trafficking

An Indian businessman and his wife were today found guilty of human trafficking in connection to an Indian man who was lured to Jamaica for a store manager's job but was also forced to carry out domestic work in the couple's house for three years.

The couple is scheduled for sentencing on February 24.

The victim, who was isolated from his friends and family and was not allowed to make phone calls while living with the couple, ended up trying to take his life in 2017, and eventually escaped and made a report to the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency in May 2019.

Roshan Shegure and his wife Danett, who broke down in tears, were found guilty of human trafficking, facilitating human trafficking and concealment of travel documents by Justice Judith Pusey following a trial in the Home Circuit Court.

The husband is said to have enticed the victim with a job after his father suffered a stroke and his family started experiencing financial difficulties in India.

The victim was sent a contract in which he was told that he would be provided with accommodation, medical coverage, transportation and food. It was also agreed that he would be paid 10,000 rupees (approximately J$18,691) annually and that part of the money would be sent home to his family.

The contract also said that his contract could be terminated within the first two years and he would be required to find his airfare home.

However, he was given a second contract, which was for four years, when he arrived in the island. It detailed that he would only be paid 10,000 rupees for the last two years and that the money would be paid annually at the end of each year. It would be sent to his family.

The court heard that when the victim arrived, he was surprised to learn that he would be living with the couple.

A day after, he was told that he would be required to do housework and a list of duties, including cooking, cleaning and washing, was prepared by the wife.

He would get up at 6 a.m. and prepare breakfast for the family and, mop the house and leave for the store job at 7a.m. and return at 8 p.m., when he would prepare dinner and do more housework.

The victim was completely isolated from his family and friends after his phone mysteriously disappeared and he was not allowed to travel outside of work and was also not paid. Tips he earned were taken away from him by the businessman.

The court also heard that the businessman had slapped the victim in his face in front of customers and had also thrown a fan at his head in the store. He was also abused at the couple's home.

The couple, in the meantime, had denied taking advantage of the victim. They claimed he had keys to the home and could go as he pleased and that he slept over at his girlfriend's home.

Justice Pusey in her judgment said the forced chores and nonpayment for duties are manifestations of slavery and human trafficking.

She said she also believed that the victim was being truthful about the housework as it was evident from his demeanour and that he was almost angry that he was made to do that duty.

She said she believed that no money was paid to him and highlighted that no housework was in either of the contracts.

The couple's bail was extended until sentencing.

- Tanesha Mundle

