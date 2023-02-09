Jamaica experiencing meteorological drought

Minister with responsibility for Water, Matthew Samuda, has stated that Jamaica is currently experiencing a meteorological drought.

“We're at the point where inflows are below outflows. So, we are seeing depletions in our major systems at a rate that we don't want to see”, Samuda noted.

He added that “We're not going to wait until things are chronic in the way that we used to, and take action after”.

He advised that the Government, in the coming weeks, will announce the steps to be taken in response to the drought.

The response, he said, will include national public education to ensure that everyone is on board.

“While the situation is not chronic, Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, has asked to be briefed and for a programme to be developed so that he can put the appropriate measures in place”, Samuda explained.

Jamaicans are being urged to conserve on their use of water, and to report leaks to the National Water Commission (NWC).

Samuda was speaking at the commissioning of the Frazer Hill Storage Tank Replacement Project in Dalvey, St Thomas, on Wednesday.

The $20 million water tank has a storage capacity of 50,000 gallons and will serve approximately 4,500 residents.

