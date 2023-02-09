Mandeville mayor appeals for cooperation on roadworks

Mayor of Mandeville, Donovan Mitchell, is appealing to road users to adhere to the changes implemented under the $40 million traffic improvement project being undertaken in the town.

The project, which is expected to take six months, is being carried out by the National Works Agency (NWA).

Phase 1 will focus on traffic lights and the widening of several roadways including North Race Course Road, Main Street, Caledonia Road, Villa Road, South Race Course Road and Caledonia Road.

“To the people of Manchester and those using the roadways, please obey the flagmen and do the right thing. We will experience some delays when they start in the vicinity of Global Travel Services and KFC along Caledonia Road. There will be some problems there…,” said Mitchell at today's monthly meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation.

“We are looking to improve some intersections because the traffic movement is going to be modified and we are utilising the current space. We have started the civil works in a couple of the locations and we are now focusing on Caledonia Road and North Race Course Road,” said Manager, Communication and Customer Service, at NWA Stephen Shaw.

He noted that the six-month timeline for the project could be modified due to the level of work that must be done.

“The intention is not to be there a day later than is necessary,” Shaw said.

Phase Two of the project is expected to address flood-prone Ward Avenue.

- Tamara Bailey

