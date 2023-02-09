Paralegal accused of fleecing millions in a property transaction

A paralegal is now behind bars after being charged by the Fraud Squad on Tuesday for fraudulent conversion and engaging in a transaction that involves criminal property.

The accused is 50-year-old Georgia Messam-Whyte, a paralegal clerk of Village Green, St Ann.

It is alleged that between September 2018 and April 2019, Messam-Whyte received over $27 million from the complainant to purchase a property, but failed to turn over the funds to the contracted attorney.

The police were alerted, an investigation was launched and she was arrested.

She is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on February 16.

