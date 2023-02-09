Persons of interest among six held in Manchester police operation

Two persons of interest were among six people taken into custody today by the police in Manchester.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

The operation was conducted in Rose Hill district.

This saw cops carrying out a search at a premises where the six were held.

Investigations are ongoing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.