Trelawny Municipal Corporation so far collects $327.4 million in property taxes

The Trelawny Municipal Corporation has so far collected $327,400,000 in property taxes and has vowed to go after those who have not paid.

The figure represents 91 per cent of the municipality's target of $371,700,000 for the 2022-2023 financial year, which ends in March, chief executive officer of the corporation Winston Palmer told The Gleaner in an interview following today's monthly meeting.

Palmer stated that the municipality has taken note of those who have not paid and will be moving to collect.

He said similar efforts will be made to collect other municipal fees.

"There are a number of signs erected illegally throughout the parish. There is no collection from these people. There are also many buildings erected without the requisite municipal approval,” said Palmer.

He argued that the payment of property taxes is important for the running of the affairs of the parish.

“It is from this that payment to solid waste is made, streetlights are paid for, and minor water supplies are maintained."

For his part, Falmouth Mayor and Corporation Chairman C. Junior Gager declared that "these people who are manipulating the payment of taxes will be targetted. It is our intention to surpass the set target.

"There is this myth going around that once the building reaches a certain level the municipality can do nothing. Let me state clearly that there is a 12-year window that we have to check on these buildings and if it becomes necessary then a demolition order can be issued," Gager said.

- Leon Jackson

