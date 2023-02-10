Another employee charged in alleged $65 million fraud at Sagicor Bank

A 26-year-old employee of Sagicor Group has become the fourth person charged in the $65 million fraud uncovered last October at Sagicor Bank, the police say.

She is Tishan Samuels, a client care officer at the bank's Liguanea branch in St Andrew.

Samuels was arrested on Thursday at Sagicor's headquarters in New Kingston by members of the Fraud Squad, a unit of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

She was charged later that day following an interview in the presence of her attorney.

Samuels is being accused of facilitating the processing of unauthorised transactions.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She has been charged with larceny as a servant, conspiracy to defraud, and access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence under the cybercrimes law.

Samuels was offered station bail in the sum of $1 million.

She's the fourth employee of the financial services company implicated in the alleged theft.

Liguanea branch manager Tricia Moulton, her sister and former group vice president, Alysia Moulton White, and personal banker Malika McLeod were charged in late 2022.

Moulton White was charged on December 14, weeks before her separation from Sagicor on December 31.

The others are on suspension.

All four are scheduled to appear in court on February 21.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.