C-TOC's anti-gang unit at Godfrey Stewart High

WESTERN BUREAU:

SENIOR SUPERINTENDENT of Police in charge of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Westmoreland Police Division, Wayne Josephs, says anti-gang experts from the JCF's Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC)are now engaging students of Godfrey Stewart High School.

SSP Josephs said that C-TOC's anti-gang unit is best suited to arrest the problems of gang violence now plaguing schools in the parish, and others across the island.

"Right now we have a team from C-TOC at Godfrey Stewart High School from yesterday trying to do some intervention," SSP Josephs revealed on Friday during a Ministry of National Security event to present musical and sports equipment to students at the Grange Hill High School.

The police have ramped up their anti-gang campaign within Westmoreland schools, following an incident in which a male student of Godfrey Stewart High was allegedly assaulted and robbed by other students. The incident, which took place on the school compound, was circulated on social media, and the video showed at least one of the perpetrators armed with a machete.

Two students were arrested and charged.

-Albert Ferguson

