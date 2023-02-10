Former Anglican Bishop of Kingston Robert Thompson has died

Retired Bishop of Kingston Reverend Dr Robert Thompson has died.

Reverend Garth Minott, the current Bishop of Kingston, confirmed Thompson's death.

The church is to issue a statement shortly, Minott said.

Thompson retired in 2020 after more than 47 years of service to the church community.

Over the years, he has served on various boards and committees.

He served as a member of the Police Service Commission, a member of the Kingston College board for more than 30 years and as President of the Young Men's Christian Association for 12 years.

As Rector at the St Andrew Parish Church in Half-Way-Tree, where he served for 16 years before becoming a Bishop, he was instrumental in the formation of the now defunct Possibility Programme that was established to meet the needs of at-risk youth, especially street boys.

In 2020 he receive the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander.

