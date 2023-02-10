Hague Agricultural Show is back after two-year break

The 66th renewal of the Hague Agricultural Show, with a $10-million budget for its staging, was launched by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr. The launch took place on the showgrounds on February 8.

Charles encouraged all to do their part in contributing to the country’s food security.

“We have a billion-dollar Productive Incentive Programme, and I want you to be an integral part of this incentive. There has been provision of technical support, for example, yam farmers have received support from the programme in the form of excavators and tractors. By doing so you will help to put a significant dent in our food import bill,” he said.

Charles, who was appointed to the agriculture and fisheries ministry in January 2022, showered praises on the Trelawny farmers.

“You have played a significant role in our food production. The evidence is there. You have moved from being the third highest producers of domestic foods in the country, and are now ranked second. Nothing is there to prevent you from continuing this climb and become number one,” said Charles.

Speaking with The Gleaner, Charles said there are plans for his ministry to invest in a small ruminants programme.

“At this moment a technical group is in the United States looking at goats. The aim is to bring back 200 goats of a breed that will help our resilience in meat and milk production.”

Meanwhile president of the Trelawny Association of Branch Societies, Audrey Nelson, is ramping up efforts to attract sponsors to raise the $10 million needed to stage the show.

“Outside of the Denbigh Agricultural Show, ours is the largest of its kind on the island. We had a two-year break because of COVID, and we hope that this year the Hague Agricultural Show will be as large or even larger than our last show in 2020. The usual sponsors are on board, but as of now, there has been no contribution from either of the two members of parliament in the parish. However, we are in dialogue with them about supporting us financially,” said Nelson.