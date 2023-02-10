Man listed as wanted charged for shooting woman

A man who was on February 1 listed as wanted by the Kingston Eastern police was yesterday charged with wounding with intent and shooting with intent.

He is 43-year-old Marlon Stephenson, otherwise called 'Finger Blacks', of Hypolite Road, Rockfort, Kingston 2.

Stephenson was charged after being accompanied to the police station by his attorney.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Eastbourne Road, Kingston 2 on January 17, 2020, in which a woman was shot and injured.

It is reported that the woman was standing on the roadway with a group of people when she was attacked and shot by Stephenson.

The police say two licensed firearm holders challenged Stephenson, who returned fire.

The men managed to escape injury.

The injured woman was taken to hospital, where she was treated and released.

Stephenson turned himself in to the police after being published on the wanted list.

He was charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.

