Mayor urges cooperation as work begins to improve Mandeville traffic flow

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

Mandeville Mayor Donovan Mitchell is urging commuters to adhere to traffic-diversion directives from the construction team as the mid-island town embarks on a traffic systems improvement project.

“To the people of Manchester and those using the roadways, please obey the flagmen and do the right thing. We will experience some delays when they start in the vicinity between Global Travel Services and KFC along Caledonia Road. There will be some problems there … ,” the mayor said, appealing for the cooperation of the commuting public to not cause even greater inconvenience.

Mitchell described the project as long overdue, adding that he was looking forward to the benefits to the Manchester capital when completed.

The first phase of the project, which is being executed at a cost of approximately $40 million, will focus on the signalisation and the widening of roadway along North Race Course Road to Main Street, North Race Road to Caledonia Road, Villa Road to Main Street, South Race Course Road on to Caledonia Road, Park Crescent and Manchester Road, Perth Road, and Greenvale Road.

Stephen Shaw, communication and customer service manager at the National Works Agency, said the project has started with reconstruction, which involves the removal of some medians along Caledonia Road.

“We are looking to improve some intersections because the traffic movement is going to be modified, and we are utilising the current space. We have started the civil works in a couple of the locations, and we are now focusing on Caledonia Road and North Race Course Road,” he noted.

Shaw said that the six-month timeline earlier announced for the completion of the project could be modified based on the scope of work.

“The intention is not to be there a day later than is necessary,” he said, however.

Phase Two of the project is expected to address the flood-prone area of Ward Avenue.

tamara.bailey@gleanerjm.com