Overheated tablet computer sets off blaze at Westwood High dormitory

Classes at Westwood High School in Stewart Town, Trelawny, were suspended Friday following a fire at the institution on Thursday evening.

A student reportedly left a tablet computer plugged in, which overheated, exploded and caused the blaze.

No one was hurt during the incident and the fire was confined to a room with four beds.

Principal Karen Francis said only a student who was unwell and the house mother were on the building at the time.

Quick response from the school's plant supervisor, prevented the fire from spreading until two fire units from Falmouth and Brown's Town arrived on the scene.

The building affected is one of the newer ones made of concrete. It serves as living quarters for 38 students in grades 11 and 12.

It was the second fire in recent times at the 140-year-old institution, after a 2017 fire caused extensive damage to a section of the school.

Francis said she was working in her office some time after 6 p.m. when she heard a noise coming from the girls on the quad. The emergency response mechanism was triggered and all the girls responded and were accounted for.

The principal said the students' preparation for exams will be affected.

“The dorm was gutted and the students have lost items and, for me, that's critical because they are in preparation mode for examination,” Francis said.

“I am feeling a little distressed, but I'm giving God thanks because we did not lose any life and that is quite important (and) no student was injured.”

Francis said she is hoping for a quick recovery from the setback.

“I'm hoping by next week we'll get back on the ground in terms of classes,” Francis stated. She said the school will be advised by the board and the Ministry of Education as it relates to classes for Monday.

- Carl Gilchrist

