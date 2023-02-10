PNP saddened by death of Delano Franklyn

The People's National Party says it is deeply saddened by the death of former senator, Delano Franklyn, who succumbed to illness on Thursday.

It says Franklyn was a dedicated Fortis man (Kingston College alumnus), indefatigable author, accomplished attorney and faithful comrade.

He was appointed to the Senate in 2002 where he served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

He also served as a Special Advisor to former Prime Minister, Portia Simpson-Miller and Chief Advisor to former Prime Minister, PJ Patterson.

As Minister of State, Franklyn established several programmes including the Jamaica Diaspora Conference and the Jamaica Diaspora Foundation.

"His work as Minister of State, strengthened Jamaica's diplomatic relations with regional and international partners. Cde. Franklyn was dedicated to the PNP and our movement until the very end," the PNP says.

In expressing condolences, Party President Mark Golding, said, “We lost a Comrade and statesman last night. His contribution to our Party, country and as an author will be forever remembered. Sincere condolences to his wife Tricia, friends and legal fraternity”.

General Secretary of the Party Dr Dayton Campbell, also stated that "Franklyn's transition has brought a wave of sorrow over the Party. His untimely passing is a reminder to stay true to our mission, as he was a fervent believer in social justice and equality for all."

Former Party President Dr. Peter Phillips lamented, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Senator Delano Franklyn. He was a patriot who served his people and his country well. His passion, zeal and essential decency will be sadly missed."

