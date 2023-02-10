Policeman accused of raping woman following traffic stop to seek bail

The police constable implicated in the alleged rape and robbery of a woman in St Elizabeth following a traffic stop was today remanded for a bail application on June 14.

Constable Alwayne Hill is accused of making purchases amounting to US$882 and J$43,705 from the complainant's debit and credit cards.

Hill, who is assigned to the Black River Police Station, is facing charges of forcible abduction, rape, corruptly soliciting, simple larceny, and grievous sexual assault.

The defendant made his first appearance in the Home Circuit Court today where the allegations were outlined.

However, his lawyer Vincent Wellesley told The Gleaner that he had intended to make a bail application but certain critical information that is needed is outstanding from the police's Communication Forensic Cybercrimes Department (CFCD).

This, he said, pertains to information about where and when the bank cards were allegedly used.

"I am awaiting that report and those things from CFCD usually take a long time for that report to be handed to the Crown and other items that I have requested so that I can be put in a position to make a bail application," he told The Gleaner.

In the meantime, Wellesley said his client is maintaining his innocence and he is confident that he will be acquitted.

Allegations are that on about 10 p.m. January 30 the complainant was driving along a roadway in Crawford in St Elizabeth when she was signalled to stop by a team of policemen.

It was noted that the woman's car had demonstration licence plates affixed.

It is alleged that the defendant told the woman that the wrecker fee is $50,000 and so she would need to pay him that amount to avoid being ticketed.

The complainant reportedly indicated that she only had $7,000 on her.

It is further alleged that Hill accompanied her to an automated teller machine (ATM) but that the machine failed to withdraw the sum that was demanded.

She was then reportedly instructed to drive to a supermarket where she was taken to the parking lot and allegedly raped by the accused, who also allegedly made threats against her life.

Her debit card and credit cards were also reportedly used to make purchases.

The matter was reported to the police and a case file was prepared and submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who recommended that Hill be charged.

The other three cops in the case have been released.

- Tanesha Mundle

