Portmore man in custody on gun and lottery scamming charges

The St Catherine South police have charged a man following the seizure of a Smith and Wesson .40 firearm fitted with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition while on patrol on Passagefort Drive, Portmore, St Catherine, on Thursday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Chevon Brown otherwise called 'Van', a technician of Waterford in the parish was charged with possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, being armed with an offensive weapon and possession of identity information.

The Portmore police say about 2:40 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when Brown was seen walking along the roadway with a black knapsack.

Upon seeing them, Brown reportedly started acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and the firearm was allegedly found in his bag, along with two lead sheets containing foreign nationals' personal information.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A ratchet knife was also reportedly taken from his waistband.

Brown was taken into custody and charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.