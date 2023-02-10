Road in Manchester renamed in honour of Desmond McKenzie

A road in Somerset, Manchester has been renamed in honour of veteran politician and current Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie.

Guava Walk Road is now Desmond McKenzie Close.

The unveiling took place today.

Councillor for the Johns Hall division, where Somerset is located, Faith Sampson, lauded McKenzie for his work over the years, highlighting that he has done a lot to improve housing, water and roads in the area.

“When someone does well we need to let the world know because when someone does bad we talk. Desmond McKenzie is a one of a kind. He loves poor people, he goes all out for his less fortunate brothers and sisters, and I just want to say thank you for everything you have done for us in the Johns Hall division,” Sampson.

McKenzie was in the area following the opening of a water shop in the Mile Gully community.

That project is said to have cost a total of $14 million.

A similar facility is to be established in Somerset.

That 30,000-gallon water shop will supply the over 15,000 residents in the community and neighbouring areas.

“I am really moved by this gesture of appreciation by the council [ Manchester Municipal Corporation] and the residents of the community. I am in the job to offer service because as Ministers we are servants of the people and it is our responsibility to work,” said McKenzie.

“We have been working in Manchester for the benefit of the people of Manchester… I want to encourage you to be patient. We know this area does not have water easily and we are putting in a water shop and this is not a promise, the work is in progress,” he said.

- Tamara Bailey

