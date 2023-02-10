Road works to disrupt traffic in Mandeville this weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists that the movement of traffic will be curtailed in a section of Mandeville, Manchester this weekend.

The NWA says it is now working on a multimillion-dollar traffic improvement plan for the town.

The plan involves the widening of some intersections and the installation of new traffic signals.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that work now taking place at the intersections of New Green Road and Caledonia Road and Caledonia Road and Main Street will impact traffic on Sunday.

The intersections at the two locations are being widened to facilitate easier manoeuvres by especially large vehicles.

The road in the vicinity of the activities will therefore be reduced to single-lane traffic between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Shaw says that the works, which are valued at some $45 million, will also include the creation of a one-way system along Caledonia Road.

The one-way system will flow from west to east or from the direction of the Scotiabank towards New Green Road.

Median barriers at some locations will be removed, while others will be made smaller.

The public is being advised to obey the posted signs and instructions of the flag persons when using the affected roads over this weekend.

