Sigma Run marks 25th anniversary

With registrations now complete for the first full-scale Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run since 2020, organisers of the event are delighted that thousands of Jamaicans have signed up to take part in Sunday’s road race.

The Sagicor Foundation shared that plans are in high gear to welcome large numbers of corporate teams, as well as individual runners, walkers, and wheelers, who are planning to take part in the 5.5-kilometre race, following scaled-down versions of the event in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited to see that in addition to our usual corporate teams returning for Sigma Run this year, we also have a number of new teams, and many persons in the individual category this year,” shared Karl Williams, executive vice president, Shared Services, Sagicor Group Jamaica. “This is very encouraging, and we are thankful for the support of all our partners, especially as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sigma Run.”

Dubbed the ‘Legacy Run’, this year’s road race is aiming to raise upwards of 75 million dollars in aid of the University Hospital of the West Indies Paediatric Unit, as well as the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts, Williams added.

The Sagicor Group is abuzz this week – being celebrated as Sigma Week – as fundraising and race preparation efforts reach a crescendo. The week’s activities began with a church service at the Webster Memorial United Church on Sunday, and will continue as registrants collect their race day packages and purchase t-shirts at the Sigma Run distribution hub and pop-up shop at the R. Danny Williams Building in New Kingston until Friday.

Sagicor Group team members across the island are donning Sigma Run shirts to work until race day, and later this week the Sagicor Foundation will honour persons who have played important roles in the Sigma Run legacy at a private reception and awards ceremony.

Persons can visit sagicorsigmarun.com to find out more information about the Sigma Run legacy and to make donations in aid of this year’s beneficiaries.