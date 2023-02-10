Tessellated – fusing music with charity

Singer/musician Tessellated told The Gleaner, “I think the biggest stage thus far was at the Heineken Regatta in St Maarten, (there) was an amazing energy with my full band.” This was after he received The Prime Minister’s National Youth Award for Excellence in music on Saturday, February 4 on the lawns of Jamaica House in St Andrew.

It was another big moment for the Kingston native, who was one of two awardees in the category of music. “I’ve always had a love for music since I was young. I couldn’t tell you the specific moment it developed, but it steadily blossomed over the years,” the Campion alumnus shared with The Gleaner.

After Campion he went to Hillel for sixth form, where he was a prefect. Then, it was on to Full Sail University, where he studied audio engineering. Yet, it is in music that he seemed to have made his most significant impact. His is a type of music that can be regarded as fresh and different, and he said, “I think the best term to call it is dancehall fusion. Rooted in dancehall, but fused with many other elements.”

But, what has influenced it? “So much. Naturally a lot of Jamaican artistes and musicians from previous generations, but also a solid amount of jazz, hip hop and pop influence from around the world,” he replied. And thus, the stage name, Tessellated. He explained, “As we talked about dancehall fusion, ‘Tessellated’ refers to a type of mosaic, a type of pattern that fused together perfectly to make something else, it seemed perfectly fitting.”

His programme note on Saturday night read, “Throughout his music, Tessellated helped to reignite a new wave of music in the Jamaican industry.”And he has taken his eclectic sounds around the world, particularly to the US, UK and the Caribbean.“And (I) will definitely be expanding that in the near future! My next performance will be at the Lost in Time Festival in Jamaica on February 25,” he revealed.

The singer, songwriter, producer, born Joshua Meeks, said he was not sure about the number of singles he had put out so far, but he has one EP titled Tropics Vol. 1, and will be releasing another project this year. In his five years in the music industry he has received over 60 million music streams, has collaborated, and has signed deals with major companies, such as Apple, Sony and Warner Brothers. He has also been nominated for a Grammy and an Emmy.

Those are big endorsements for his work, but how does he feel to be honoured in his own country?

“I’m extremely grateful to receive the Prime Minister’s Youth Award. I started this journey in music not too long ago, with no knowledge and just a love for the art, so to be recognised on this scale by my country is truly an honour and something I don’t take lightly,” he said.

And, he is not just sitting and gobbling up all the successes and accolades by himself. He has been giving back to the community through the charity show, ‘Tessellated and Friends’, from which all proceeds go towards the development of the Alpha Boys School. He is on a mission. “My main goal in music is to reach as many people as possible and have the music connect with this in a real way. Additionally, I want to expand people’s idea of what Jamaican music can be and leave my mark on the genre … Look out for new music from me next month! A lot is in store.”