65-y-o woman shot dead in Admiral Town shooting spree

The Kingston Western police are probing the murder of an elderly woman Friday night in the Admiral Town community.

Dead is 65-year-old Barbara Walters of a Slipe Pen Road, Kingston 5 address.

Reports are that about 10:25 p.m. gunmen invaded the community and fired shots indiscriminately at different sections.

When the shooting subsided, Walters was found at her gate suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Kingston Western Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.