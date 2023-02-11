Carreras employee stabbed to death in St Ann

A sales representative of cigarette company Carreras Limited was found stabbed to death in Priory, St Ann on Saturday morning.

He has been identified as Wesley Trench, a 32-year-old resident of Mount Edgecombe, near Runaway Bay in the parish.

Head of the St Ann police Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell said a resident stumbled upon the body beside a car in the vicinity of the only stoplight in Priory around 5:50 a.m.

He said there were no further details and investigations are ongoing.

Carreras Limited is Jamaica's leading marketer and distributor of cigarettes and tobacco-related products.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It's a member of the British American Tobacco Group companies.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.