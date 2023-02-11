Sat | Feb 11, 2023

Carreras employee stabbed to death in St Ann

Published:Saturday | February 11, 2023 | 10:55 AM
Wesley Trench, 32, a resident of Mount Edgecombe, near Runaway Bay in St Ann, was found stabbed to death in Priory in the parish on February 11, 2023. He was a sales representative of cigarette company Carreras Limited. -Contributed

A sales representative of cigarette company Carreras Limited was found stabbed to death in Priory, St Ann on Saturday morning. 

He has been identified as Wesley Trench, a 32-year-old resident of Mount Edgecombe, near Runaway Bay in the parish. 

Head of the St Ann police Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell said a resident stumbled upon the body beside a car in the vicinity of the only stoplight in Priory around 5:50 a.m. 

He said there were no further details and investigations are ongoing. 

Carreras Limited is Jamaica's leading marketer and distributor of cigarettes and tobacco-related products. 

It's a member of the British American Tobacco Group companies. 

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.