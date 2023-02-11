Consul General Mair named dean of South Florida Caribbean Consular Corp

Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair is to serve as the dean of the Caribbean Consular Corp in South Florida. Ambassador Gilbert Boustany, consul general of Antigua and Barbuda, and dean of the Consular Corp of Miami, who made the announcement recently, said Mair’s inspirational, engaging and dynamic leadership has been well recognised across the diaspora community. He will be the first dean of the Caribbean Consular in over seven years. Responding, C G Mair said he was looking forward to serving with his counterparts in areas of mutual interest to benefit the Caribbean region and the United States of America. Some of these include disaster awareness and preparedness, improving trade and commerce, tourism, transportation, health and education. “We look forward to producing great results for the individual countries working together in unity,” he said. He reiterated that with greater numbers and stronger unity, far more could be achieved.

C G Mair has received several awards for his outstanding and creative leadership qualities from local and regional bodies, including the US Senate Congressional Award for the Diaspora and Global Community. He was also named the Caribbean National Weekly (C N Weekly’s) Man of the Year for 2020, an award he shared jointly with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Woman of the Yearfor 020. The CN Weekly is a leading South Florida newspaper and online media.

The Jamaican consulate general is one of several Florida-based consulates under which the fraternity of the Caribbean Consular Corp was established. The Florida Consular Corp is the third largest diplomatic Corp in the USA with over 80 countries. The South Florida-based Caribbean group consists of several countries, including Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.