Sam Palmer remembered as ‘dedicated community advocate’

Well-known Brooklyn community activist, Sam Palmer, has died.

Palmer held a number of positions at the community level, including as president of the Jamaica National Movement, vice president of Planning Board 18, and was a member of the Flatlands Civic Association. He also ran for the New York City Council.

Paying tribute to Palmer, former NY city councilwoman, Una Clarke, described him as a beloved community activist.

“You could not question his commitment to Mico and to Jamaica. And his death is a great loss to the community,” she said.

Irwine Clare, head of the Queens-based Caribbean Immigration Services, and a long time associate of Palmer said, “He was a man dedicated to his craft, recognising the community as opposed to the individual.”

Clare said that Palmer stood on principle and was never afraid to engage the status quo even when it included Jamaicans. “It was always about the community,” he said

Attorney and past president of the Jamaica National Movement, Ray McKenzie, described Palmer as a dedicated, committed community advocate.

“He was of the highest integrity ... was interested in uplifting the people,” said McKenzie.

Samuel E. Palmer was born in Crofts Hill, Clarendon, Jamaica. He was the fifth child born to Archibald and Casandra Palmer.

Sam Palmer’s upbringing and his education at the Croft’s Hill Elementary School, prepared him for entry into the teaching profession. He began his career as a probationary teacher at McNie and Kellits All-Age Schools and would later receive many commendations from his colleagues, who were inspired by his ability to find solutions.

These same qualities contributed to his success in life. Palmer attended The Mico University College in Kingston, Jamaica and was later appointed principal of Prospect All-Age School. He became president of the Clarendon Teachers’ Association, and vice president of the North Clarendon Community.

Palmer migrated to the United States in 1976 and worked at the YMCA at night while continuing to pursue his bachelor’s degree at Medgar Evers College CUNY, graduating magna cum laude. He continued his studies at Long Island University, where he earned a master’s degree in political science.

While working for the New York City Department of Education at P.S. 138, Palmer ventured into the restaurant business, co-owning Jomo’s Island food, a Jamaican restaurant near the corner of Flatbush and Church avenues

He was an active Democratic Party member in the Flatlands and Flatbush Community, in Brooklyn for over 30 years. His political footprints included collecting numerous signatures for candidates to be on the ballot, also shuttling prospective voters to the polls, and attending debates to support the candidates he believed would be best for the job, at the local, state, and federal level.

Samuel Palmer leaves to mourn: his wife, Norma; children, Ian, Sonji, Jomo and his wife, Agota; Robert and wife, Kerissa; grandchildren and siblings, Roy, Kathleen, David and his wife.

His funeral service will be held on February 25 at Guarino Funeral Home, Flatlands Avenue in Brooklyn.