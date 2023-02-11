Slippers with ganja and tobacco found at St Catherine Parish Court jail

An investigation is under way following the seizure of drugs at the St Catherine Parish Court jail on Friday.

Police personnel found contraband consisting of tobacco, ganja and Rizla inside slippers during a routine search.

The slippers were suspended from a string, which the police believe would allow prisoners to retrieve the illegal items from the outside.

A similar discovery was made a week ago.

Several members at the court said it was a dangerous practice, which must be tackled decisively.

The discovery came in the wake of Chief Justice Bryan Sykes' warning that ganja smoking should not be allowed in the precinct of the Supreme Court building in Kingston.

- Rasbert Turner

