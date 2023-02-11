‘You have to follow the law’

Mandeville, Manchester:

Several persons in communities across the parish of Manchester could be heavily penalised in the coming weeks for constructing buildings contrary to the codes established, according to Mayor of Mandeville, Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell, who was speaking at the monthly municipal corporation meeting on Thursday, said that while many continue to blast the corporation for fees associated with the legitimate procedures for building, the aim is to maintain structure and order and not to boost revenue.

“When you look at what is happening in Turkey and Syria, probably the building codes are different from us, but we still sit on the fault line for earthquakes and it is not that we are seeking to raise funds, but you must build according to specification so, in case anything happens, you will be able to withstand even the minimum impact.”

He said that among the breaches are; unauthorised commercial properties in residential areas, buildings that cover drains, and are in proximity to gullies, buildings that were never approved, and those that are being established contrary to what was initially approved.

Mitchell told The Gleaner that one such building is on West Road, Mandeville, while others may be found in Christiana, Crosskeys and along the route from Alligator Pond to Mandeville.

“A poor man can’t build a plaza. A poor man builds one or two bedroom or put up something on him mother’s house. Those persons we look at differently. But you can’t be building a nine- and twelve-bedroom house without the approval of the council.”

The mayor said that those in breach of building codes, along with persons who have been hoisting unauthorised billboards, have already started receiving warnings from the corporation.

“Our compliance officers have started the work. Prior to this meeting, I have signed a number of stop and enforcement notices. But I also want to state for the record that I have, that there are about two persons we are going to be seeking injunctions for. Because there are persons who have decided that they are not stopping and one man wrote to me saying he will be taking it to the highest level because he is offering a service.”

Mitchell said, despite the nature of the business or the purpose of the building, anything contrary to the established rules and laws cannot be approved.

“The planning authority has the authority to say you can’t do it as it relates to building permissions. And I will state for the records that no minister or government agency, outside of the municipal corporation, has that authority ….”

In response to the plans expressed by Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck recently, to build a state-of-the-art court house in Brumalia, Mandeville, the mayor said that, too, would be in breach, unless the legal binding stipulations are lifted.

“You have to follow the law…. The title of the property says it is a public open space and nobody has sought any permission from this municipality and I don’t know of anyone who has gone to court to lift covenant.”

He continued “This mayor will not sit here and let anybody think that they can use any authority because they are in any position, to dictate to the municipality, where they want to put a building. It won’t work. You must have respect for the authority, no matter what office you hold.”