Body of man with stab wounds found inside car in downtown Kingston

The Kingston western police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, whose body was found inside a car on Port Royal Street in the capital city on Saturday night.

The deceased is of dark complexion, slim build, about 178 centimetres (5 feet10 inches) tall, and sported a "neatly groomed" dreadlocks hairstyle, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

The body was clad in a grey hooded sweater with 'Baltimore Ravens' written on the front, white jeans and black Nike-branded sneakers.

About 11:30 p.m, a police team on patrol in the area was alerted to a Toyota Probox motor car.

Upon their arrival, the body was seen inside the trunk of the vehicle with multiple stab wounds.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

Investigators from the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are leading the probe.

Anyone with information that may be able to assist the police in their investigation is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.

