Canada PM to attend Bahamas meeting of CARICOM leaders

(CMC) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be attending this week's meeting of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders in Nassau, Bahamas.

The inter-sessional talks are set to run from February 15-17.

At CARICOM, which brings together the leaders of the 15 member states, Trudeau said he will “drive progress on shared priorities, including continued support for the Haitian people.”

“The visit will provide an opportunity for the leaders to consider further regional political security, and humanitarian assistance in support of the Haitian people and Haitian-led solutions to the ongoing situation in Haiti, which is having a devastating impact on the Haitian people,” the Canadian prime minister said.

Haiti has been rocked by intense conflict driven by increasing control of criminal gangs over parts of the country, including in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Trudeau said he will participate in group discussions and bilateral meetings with CARICOM leaders.

He said he will work to strengthen Canada's partnership with countries in the Caribbean region, including by advancing democracy, human rights, “economic growth that benefits everyone”, and developing clean energy.

The Canadian Prime Minister said he will also work with CARICOM leaders to increase trade and investment between Canada and the Caribbean to create jobs and growth, and advocate for climate action and resilience for the region, “which is particularly vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters”.

Trudeau said Canada has long-standing ties with many CARICOM countries on a wide range of issues, including trade, security and defense, and governance.

The Canadian Government said that Trudeau spoke with his Bahamian counterpart Philip Davis on Friday.

CARICOM comprises 15 full members and five associate members. The group is marking its 50th anniversary this year.

The Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community meets twice a year at regular and inter-sessional meetings, in summer and winter, respectively.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.