Curfews in Tivoli Gardens, sections of Denham Town

Curfews have been imposed in the community of Tivoli Gardens and sections of Denham Town in the Kingston Western police division.

The police say this was done in accordance with the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operations) Special Security and Community Development Measures Act.

The Tivoli curfew began at 6 p.m on Saturday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Denham Town areas are under a 72-hour curfew that started at 6 p.m on Saturday. It will end 6 p.m on Tuesday.

During the hours of the curfews, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

The curfews follow Friday night's shooting incident in the Admiral Town community in which a 65-year-old woman was killed.

About 10:25 p.m. gunmen reportedly invaded the community and fired shots indiscriminately at different sections.

When the shooting subsided, Barbara Walters was found at her gate suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital.

The boundaries of the curfew in Tivoli Gardens are:

North: Along Spanish Town Road from the intersection with Industrial Terrace to the intersection with Heywood Street and Matthews Lane;

East: Along Matthews Lane from the intersection with Spanish Town Road to the intersection with Water Lane;

South: Along Water Lane from the intersection with Matthews Lane, continue onto Marcus Garvey Drive to the intersection with Industrial Terrace;

West: Along Industrial Terrace from the intersection with Marcus Garvey Drive to the intersection with Spanish Town Road.

The boundaries of the curfew in sections of Denham Town are:

North: Along Race Course Lane (Blount Street) from the intersection of Little King Street travelling to the fence line forming of the Golden Heights Housing Development; also the northern and eastern sections of Race Course Lane, travelling south along paved gully and continuing to the intersection of Williams Street and Upper Rose Lane.

East: Along Rose Lane from the intersection of William Street continuing south along Rose Lane to the intersection of Beeston Street and Rose Lane.

South: Along Beeston Street from Rose Lane continuing west along Beeston Street to intersection of Spanish Town Road and southwest along Spanish Town Road to Little King Street (excluding the Denham Town High School and Denham Town Police Station).

West: Along Little King Street from Spanish Town Road to the intersection of Race Course Lane (Blount Street).

