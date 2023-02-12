‘I’m a walking miracle’

The year 2020 will forever be etched in the mind of 53-year-old Christopher Dixon. Not because of the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world, or an earth-shattering diagnosis that confirmed an advanced stage of cancer in his body, but because he proved the unfailing love of God that renewed his faith and showed him his purpose.

Dixon said his symptoms started with a pain in his stomach, followed by vomiting He would make several visits to the emergency room.

“When I went to the hospital, they told me they saw a blockage in my stomach, but they didnt know what it was. In the space of four weeks, I was in the emergency room three times. Somebody suggested I get a second opinion, which I did.”

Dixon said he did a Carcinoembryonic Antigen test and a colonoscopy to determine what was going on in his body but was admitted to hospital for severe vomiting just before his results were ready.

“The vomiting was so bad. A few days later I had an emergency surgery, where they removed whatever was in the colon and sent it off for testing. When I woke up and realised that I had on a colostomy bag, I was out of it because it is something I was really dreading.”Test results showed that the cancerous tumour marker in his blood, which should have been at a normal range of between three and five, was at 119.

It was then that Dixon learnt that he had stage four colon cancer and that it had metastasised to his liver.

“I was transferred to the University Hospital, where I did two major surgeries. The first one was to remove the right side of the liver that had the cancer, and the second surgery was to remove the left side.”

Having undergone 18 sessions of chemotherapy with eight more to go to cauterise the cancer that would have spread to his lungs, Dixon says he is kept alive only by ‘the goodness of God’.

“I am coping. The Lord has been good and He has been keeping me right through. When I first got my cancer diagnosis, the persons around me were more traumatised. My wife was devastated, but honestly, for me, even before surgery I prayed and I said, ‘God, this is your case. This is for your glorification, so whatever pleases You, do it.”

Dixon who has been a member of the Old England Seventh-day Adventist Church for the past 36 years, said that there were times when he felt he was drifting from God but feels that this sickness was to draw him closer to his Creator.

“I gave the Lord my problems, and from 2020 I haven’t really worried since. My church sister looked at me and ask me if I really know how sick I am, and I told her I gave it to the Lord and I am not going to take it back.”

NOT LUCK, BUT A BLESSING

“My body is coping really well because even doctors have looked at me and said I am lucky, but I tell them it is not luck, it is God. My colon is cancer free, my liver is cancer free. And even though the devil does not want to give up and it has spread to the lungs, the cells are decreasing.”

Admitting to having moments of doubt and deeper thoughts of death knocking at his door sooner, Dixon said he takes comfort in knowing that everything God does is well done.

“Instead of asking ‘why me?’, I ask ‘why not me?’ because this happening to other people, there is nothing special about me for it not to happen. I have my down days, but I am usually upbeat and I encourage other people. I am a walking miracle.”

He added: “Even the circumstances of how I was able to fund my medical bills was a blessing. I met in an accident in 2019 and the car was written off. I took sick in 2020 and the money from the insurance was what I used. I also had a critical illness insurance policy that I had delayed starting, but I’m glad I did because I’m not sure where else the money would have come from.”

The former taxi operator and father of two, credits his immediate and extended circle for the unwavering support. He feels blessed to have had the shoulders he needed to lean on to get him through the difficult time.

“My wife has been a tower of strength for me. Can you imagine having to change colostomy bags for two years? She is a special one. My family – my mother, my brother – who took me to Kingston to do chemotherapy free of cost, I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

He added: “My church community put on a luncheon to raise funds, and they rally around me. I have friends and sisters who went to Mandeville to solicit funds. My former passengers love me so much. When you are going through this, you really need a support system and I can tell you, I have that. I am on this Stony Hill Prayer platform and through them I got help; they have supported me well. Right through and through the Lord has been good. I also want to thank the doctors and staff of the Mandeville Regional, the University Hospital and the Hope Institute for all they have done.”

Despite his inability to work, Dixon said he is using this time to do what God has laid on his heart.

“The Lord said our bread and water will be sure and He is keeping his word. The Lord has a work for me to do and I want to do it. You can put my number out there (876) 547-4547, because people are going through similar things and they just want some encouragement and I believe that is why God has given me this testimony.

“I want people to stay positive, trust in the Lord and He will carry you through, even if healing is what you seek and you don’t get it. Remember God does not put you through the storm, he goes through it with you. Continue to pray and trust Him and he will come through for you,” Dixon said.