Man charged in US$2m drug seizure released on bail

A man who is facing charges relating to a US$2 million drug bust last December has been released on bail.

Dwayne Dewar, 33, was offered bail last week on humanitarian grounds because of severe medical complications, according to his attorney Odane Marston.

He was ordered to report to the police three times per week.

Dewar is facing charges of possession of, dealing in, taking steps to export and conspiracy to export ganja.

He was arrested on December 17, 2022 during a police-military operation along the Bull Bay main road in St Andrew.

The police report that about 10:45 p.m. an Isuzu motor truck was stopped.

It's alleged that during a search of the vehicle compressed ganja with an estimated street value of approximately US$2 million was found in the back.

Dewar has denied the allegation, his attorney said.

