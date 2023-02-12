Mechanic, 22, charged with murder of Porus supermarket owner

A 22-year-old mechanic from Clarendon has been charged with last year's murder of supermarket owner Jin Xian Ye in Porus, Manchester.

He is Ajay Frazer from Denbigh Crescent in Clarendon. He has also been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

Weeks after the December 9 incident, the police indicated that they had charged four men for gun-related offences arising from the case.

But they did not release the names because other investigations were ongoing.

Reports from the Manchester Police are that about 7:30 p.m., on December 9, Frazer was with a group of men who robbed Xian Ye, otherwise called 'Leo'.

After taking an undetermined sum of money, they shot dead the 39-year-old businessman who was a co-owner of the supermarket in the southern Manchester town.

They also fired wildly as they exited the building.

A resident of Porus, Alphonso Cohen, who hailed from the Berrydale community, was killed during the incident.

Police reported last year a series of robberies in the parishes southern belt.

