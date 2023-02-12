Sagicor raises record $92 million in charity road race

Financial services company Sagicor Group says it has raised approximately $92m in its charity road race that took place on Sunday in St Andrew.

The money, the most figure in the event's history, will go to the University Hospital of the West Indies Paediatric Unit and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

This year's race was dubbed “The Legacy Run” in honour of the 25th staging of the event.

“I am overcome with joy, and truly grateful for the tremendous support we received to make this historic raise possible”, said Christopher Zacca, President and CEO, Sagicor Group Jamaica at the start of the race.

Last year, the organisation surpassed its long-standing fundraising target of $50 million to raise $52 million for the Kingston Public Hospital, the sole beneficiary for the 2022.

Over 21,000 people registered for the race, which included run, walk and wheelchair participants.

Sprinting icons Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Asafa Powell served as the patrons for the 2023 event.

This year's male winner was Garfield Gordon who ran 17 minutes and 32 seconds to cover 5.5 kilometres; Jozanne Harris, in 23:20 took the female title.

Sagicor has now raised over $640 million since the event started in 1999. Some 25 charities and institutions have benefited.

Sagicor is one of Jamaica's leading financial companies with businesses in commercial banking and insurance.

