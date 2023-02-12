Sligoville rocked by two murders in 24 hours

The police are trying to determine whether there's a connection between the murder of an elderly man whose mutilated body was found on Friday, and Saturday's killing of another man in the community of Sligoville, St Catherine

Residents reportedly stumbled upon the body 77-year-old Hubert McLaren in a section of the district on Friday.

On Saturday evening, investigators were called back to the community after the burnt remains of Jonoy 'Dada' Smith were discovered.

Both men were from the community.

Although the police have not established a motive, some residents have insisted that Smith was linked to the killing of the elderly man.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.