UPDATE | Police identify man killed in shootout linked to NCB ABM robbery

The police have released the identity of the man killed in a shootout with cops who were were responding to the alleged robbery of a National Commercial Bank ABM on Saturday in Westmoreland.

Dead is 51-year-old Dave Anthony McKenzie, a mechanic of Hibiscus Avenue in Highgate, St. Mary.

The police say a Glock pistol with a magazine containing four rounds of ammunition was seized.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations and the Inspectorate of Professional Standards and Oversight Bureau of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The shooting took place along the Llandilo main about 3:50 a.m.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Parish commander Senior Superintendent Police Wayne Josephs reported on Saturday that police intercepted the alleged robbers who were trying to escape.

This is the third incident in recent weeks involving money-dispensing machines.

On February 2, an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was stolen from Jamison's Service Station in Darliston in Westmoreland.

It was recovered later that day but the $8 million that it reportedly contained was not found.

News also came on February 2 that a JN Bank ATM was vandalised in Spalding, Clarendon overnight. t

The police said no money was taken.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.