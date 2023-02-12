Woman and daughter die in Runaway Bay house fire

A woman and her daughter perished in a fire that also destroyed their house in Runaway Bay, St Ann on Sunday.

The police have not released the names of the victims or any additional information on the incident.

The woman is believed to be around 26 years old and the child, seven.

The incident reportedly occurred some time before midday.

- Carl Gilchrist

