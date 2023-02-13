Concerns mounting as Falmouth expansion claims mangroves

Concern is mounting among some stakeholders as the clearing and filling of mangroves to allow for the southerly expansion of the Falmouth Town Centre continues.

Mayor of Falmouth, C Junior Gager, has said the multimillion-dollar expansion towards Martha Brae will provide "land for establishing of businesses which result in employment opportunities".

However, he acknowledged it comes with some negative effects.

Fritz Christie, president of the Falmouth Fishermen's Association, is particularly concerned the development will destroy an important fish habitat.

"The dumping of the mangroves destroys the habitat where young fish develop. This results in fishermen having to go further out at sea to catch fish," Christie stated.

He noted that it is even more dangerous for those who dive and shoot fish, as they expose themselves to decompression sickness, otherwise known as the bends, an illness which occurs when a diver ascends to the surface of the ocean too rapidly.

"They dive deeply and try to maximise the amount of oxygen in their tank and this is dangerous," Christie explained.

Former Custos Paul Muschett also predicts trouble for Falmouth.

"Anytime we have a serious hurricane Falmouth is going to be flooded resulting in the loss of lives and property. The excess water will have no where to go but in the town," Muschett declared.

- Leon Jackson

