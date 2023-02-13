Curfew imposed in Steer Town, St Ann

A curfew has been imposed in Steer Town, St Ann.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 13 and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along the Steer Town main road, about 1,180 metres from the Greenwich Acre Bridge, to the Steer Town Community Centre at the Chalky Hill main road.

East: Along the Chalky Hill main road, about 1,000 metres from the Steer Town main road, to the North/South Highway overhead bridge at the southern boundary.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

South: Along an imaginary line about 790 metres from North/South Highway overhead bridge at the Chalky Hill main road to the western boundary.

West: Along an imaginary line about 400 metres from the southern boundary to the Greenwich Acre Bridge at the Steer Town main road.

During the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.